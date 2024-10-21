7th Lok Kala Mahotsav kicks off

Dhenkanal: The 7th Lok Kala Mahotsav was flagged off with Masal Yatra here on Saturday coinciding with the famous Gaja Laxmi Puja with splash of colours and folk dance.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the Masal Yatra in which 1,000 folk artistes covered a distance of 2.5 km from Art and Craft Centre to Pallishree Mela Ground.

Fourteen folk dances were performed during the rally. The cultural extravaganza showcased folk traditions in which Dhenkanal Lok Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and Zilla Parishad chairperson Archana Puhan participated in the rally.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Lok Kala Mahotsav at Pallishree Mela Ground, Patra said Lok Kala of Dhenkanal promotes art and culture and also connects Odisha with India and international community. The folk artistes are promoting and showcasing age-old tradition, not confined to art and culture but spreading information on development schemes. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been invited to witness Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal on October 21.

Folk artistes from all the eight blocks presented cultural programmes. Earlier, Collector and District Culture Council chairman Somesh Kumar Upadhyay spoke on the activities of folk art. The Lok Kala Mahotsav is being held from October 19 to 21.