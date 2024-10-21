Live
- 39 pc of workforce hail mental health programmes at job
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI trying to retrieve deleted data from mobile phones of Ghosh, Mondal
Just In
7th Lok Kala Mahotsav kicks off
Dhenkanal: The 7th Lok Kala Mahotsav was flagged off with Masal Yatra here on Saturday coinciding with the famous Gaja Laxmi Puja with splash of...
Dhenkanal: The 7th Lok Kala Mahotsav was flagged off with Masal Yatra here on Saturday coinciding with the famous Gaja Laxmi Puja with splash of colours and folk dance.
Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the Masal Yatra in which 1,000 folk artistes covered a distance of 2.5 km from Art and Craft Centre to Pallishree Mela Ground.
Fourteen folk dances were performed during the rally. The cultural extravaganza showcased folk traditions in which Dhenkanal Lok Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and Zilla Parishad chairperson Archana Puhan participated in the rally.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Lok Kala Mahotsav at Pallishree Mela Ground, Patra said Lok Kala of Dhenkanal promotes art and culture and also connects Odisha with India and international community. The folk artistes are promoting and showcasing age-old tradition, not confined to art and culture but spreading information on development schemes. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been invited to witness Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal on October 21.
Folk artistes from all the eight blocks presented cultural programmes. Earlier, Collector and District Culture Council chairman Somesh Kumar Upadhyay spoke on the activities of folk art. The Lok Kala Mahotsav is being held from October 19 to 21.