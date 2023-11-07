  • Menu
9% population has above Rs 50,000 monthly income in Bihar: Economic survey

Patna: The economic survey report of Bihar, which was released on Tuesday, has revealed that around 9 per cent population -- from general category -- has a monthly income of Rs 50, 000 in the state.

The reports said that 25 per cent people, under general category, are having Rs 6,000/- income per month while 23 per cent have monthly income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-.

At least 19 per cent population have income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20, 000/-; nearly 16 per cent of the population have an income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 9 per cent population have an income of more than Rs 50,000/-.

In Other Backward Castes (OBC), 33 per cent population have a monthly income of Rs 6,000/-; at least 29 per cent of them have a monthly income between Rs 6,000/- to 10,000/-.

At least, 18 per cent population has an income between Rs 10,000/- to 20,000/- and 10 per cent population have an income between Rs 20,000/- to 50,000/- and 4 per cent of them have an income above Rs 50,000/-.

In Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 33 per cent are having income Rs 6,000/- per month, 32 per cent population has an income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-.

At least 18 per cent population has an income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/.

Also, 8 per cent population has an income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 2 per cent people have income above Rs 50,000/- per month.

In Scheduled Caste, 42 per cent people have income Rs 6,000/- per month, 29 per cent population has an income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-, 15 per cent have an income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/-, 5 per cent people have income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 1 per cent people have income more than 50,000 per month.

In Scheduled Tribes, 42 per cent people have an income of Rs 6,000/- per month, 25 per cent people have income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-, 16 per cent people have income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/-, 8 per cent people have income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 2.53 per cent people have income above Rs 50,000 per month in Bihar.

