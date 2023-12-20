9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered By Landlord Sparks Outcry

A 52-year-old landlord in Swaroop Nagar, North Delhi, has been arrested for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl who lived with her family in rented accommodation. The incident occurred on December 12, and it is alleged that the accused dumped the victim's body in the Munak canal. Despite the ongoing search by divers in the canal, the girl's body has not been located.



Protests erupted as local residents blocked traffic on GT Karnal Road, demanding justice for the heinous crime. The girl's family and neighbors also staged a protest, blocking the road for several hours, insisting on severe punishment for the perpetrator and swift recovery of the victim's remains. The demonstration concluded after police assurances of their diligent efforts to find the body.

According to details provided by officers involved in the case, the girl lived with her parents, who were both factory workers, and her two younger brothers. On the day of the incident, the girl's mother left for work around 1.30 pm after feeding the children. The middle child, a 6-year-old boy, discovered his sister missing around 5 pm, prompting the parents to file a police complaint at 8.30 pm.

The investigation revealed CCTV footage showing the girl entering a car with a man, identified as the landlord. The police visited the landlord's house on December 15, but he was reportedly involved in an accident and was hospitalized, rendering him unfit for a statement. On December 17, after the landlord's recovery, he confessed to raping and killing the girl, stating that he disposed of her body in the Munak canal on December 12.

Subsequently, additional charges under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping for murder), 302 (murder), and 201 (destruction of evidence), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were added to the initial FIR. The landlord was formally arrested on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital. However, the exact circumstances of the girl's death remain unclear as the accused has provided conflicting statements. The search for the girl's body in the canal continues, with teams investigating the accused's movements on December 12 to gather evidence and verify his account.