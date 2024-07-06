Live
- Chittoor municipal corporation set to turn yellow
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 05 July, 2024
- Irrigation works to be taken up on a war footing
- Area of cultivation of jute, mesta crops falls drastically
- BJP demands verification of Tirumala temple jewellery
- Stanley College: Pathway to success
- GVMC lifeguard foils suicide attempt by woman
- Awareness session held on ‘World Zoonoses Day’
- Sonu Sood visits Kumari aunty food stall
- Now, GHMC amps up effort to swat mosquito-borne diseases
Just In
90 statements recorded: SIT
Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief...
Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha said on Friday.
Kulshrestha, also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is leading the three-member SIT tasked with preparing a detailed report on the July 2 stampede. ADG Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."
The premises of the 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, in Mainpuri. Lakhs of devotees had gathered at Bhole Baba's religious gathering in Hathras where a stampede occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 121 people and leaving several injured