  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

90 statements recorded: SIT

90 statements recorded: SIT
x
Highlights

Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief...

Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha said on Friday.

Kulshrestha, also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is leading the three-member SIT tasked with preparing a detailed report on the July 2 stampede. ADG Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."

The premises of the 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, in Mainpuri. Lakhs of devotees had gathered at Bhole Baba's religious gathering in Hathras where a stampede occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 121 people and leaving several injured

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X