90 statements recorded: SIT

Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha said on Friday.

Kulshrestha, also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is leading the three-member SIT tasked with preparing a detailed report on the July 2 stampede. ADG Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."

The premises of the 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, in Mainpuri. Lakhs of devotees had gathered at Bhole Baba's religious gathering in Hathras where a stampede occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 121 people and leaving several injured