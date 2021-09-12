9/11 was attack on humanity: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Terming the 9/11 terror attack an assault on humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that a permanent solution to such tragedies can be found in human values. He said that on the same day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda had introduced to the world the human values of India during his address at the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago.

Modi's statements come on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and amid the developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken control of the country.