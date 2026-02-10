9K cough syrup bottles seized

Bhubaneswar: One-person was arrested with a huge consignment of cough syrups in Sonepur district, police said on Sunday. Around 9,000 cough syrup bottles were in the consignment, which was being illegally transported from Bargarh to Sonepur.

“One person was arrested, while efforts are underway to nab other accused persons, who managed to escape from the spot,” said Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak. Two vehicles were seized in the operation, he said.

The seized consignment is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 18 lakh. The SP said the police are investigating the network involved in the illegal trade.

Rampur police, acting on intelligence about illegal trafficking in Sahajbahal village, launched a dramatic chase to intercept two vehicles. The arrested individual has been identified as Gulshan Sahu (24), a resident of Satalma in Bargarh district.

The Sonepur SP said that the district has intensified its “zero tolerance” approach. Over the last 8-9 months, police have registered eight cases and seized approximately 12,000 bottles of contraband syrup, valued at nearly Rs 60 lakh.