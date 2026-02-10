Bastar now known for development, self-confidence, says PM Modi on Bastar Pandum festival

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the cultural and developmental transformation of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, saying it is now recognised for progress and growing self-confidence rather than violence and backwardness, as he lauded the recently held Bastar Pandum festival.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Between February 7 and 9, a special celebration of ‘Bastar Pandum’ was organised in Chhattisgarh. During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way. My heartfelt congratulations to all the family members associated with this effort. Such events play a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and empowering local communities.”

Reflecting on the region’s past, he said that Bastar was earlier associated with Maoism and violence, but “Earlier, whenever the name of Bastar was mentioned, images of Maoism, violence, and backwardness in development would come to mind. But now the situation has completely changed. Today, Bastar is known not only for its development but also for the growing self-confidence of its local people.”

He expressed hope that the future of the region would be marked by “peace, progress, and cultural pride".

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of the Bastar Pandum festival, which has emerged as a major platform to celebrate and showcase the unique tribal culture, traditions, and heritage of the Bastar region. The festival has garnered attention for highlighting the artistic and cultural richness of tribal communities while also underscoring the evolving narrative of the region.

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum festival at Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Addressing the gathering, the President stated that the people of Bastar live their lives as a celebration, reflecting their deeply rooted cultural values and traditions. She noted that through the Bastar Pandum festival, not only the country but also the world gets a glimpse of the rich and diverse tribal culture of the Bastar region.

President Murmu also spoke about the challenges the region has faced over the past four decades due to Maoism. She said that tribal communities, youth, and Dalit sections of society suffered the most because of the prolonged impact of left-wing extremism. The President observed that decisive action taken by the Central government against Maoist violence has helped dismantle the atmosphere of fear, insecurity, and mistrust that prevailed in the region for years.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Under the Bastar Pandum festival, divisional-level competitions are being held till February 9. More than 700 artists from 84 teams are participating, presenting performances across twelve cultural disciplines. These include traditional tribal dances, handicrafts, indigenous musical instruments, and traditional tribal cuisine, offering visitors a comprehensive experience of Bastar’s vibrant cultural landscape.