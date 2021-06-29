A Good Initiative Taken By Lakshadweep Administration Established Oxygen Plant

On Monday, the Lakshadweep administration established a 170 liter per minute oxygen generation unit on Minicoy island.

Luthra Group, a renowned processing company in Surat, Gujarat has given the factory for the purpose. Such an initiative of a captive oxygen-producing plant on the island would meet the hospital's daily medical oxygen needs which is one of the necessaries in today's world. However, the second wave of the pandemic has shown a painful scenario of losing their loved ones in the dire of oxygen shortage.

Lakshadweep collector S Askar Ali said that the technique will ensure that future populations of the island will not be harmed by a lack of oxygen.

The pressure swing absorption plant, which is installed on a skid, can supply oxygen to approximately 50 beds.

Since the pandemic began to spread in the islands, the transportation of oxygen cylinders has been a major concern for the administration. The island must rely on Kochi for oxygen cylinder supplies.

They were forced to send cylinders to Kochi by ship for refueling, and our reliance on the mainland is unavoidable.

Under PM CARES, the Union government has allocated two medical oxygen generation plants, which will be installed shortly on the islands of Kavaratti and Agatti.

The collector said that three more islands, Andrott, Amini, and Minicoy, will each receive one oxygen plant through CSR funds offered by corporate firms in Gujarat and Maharashtra where work is already begun.