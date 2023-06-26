A number of JD-U MPs in contact with me, BJP, says Upendra Kushwaha

Patna: After JD-U lawmaker Rameshwar Mahto levelled serious charges on party’s state president Umesh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha claimed that a large number of JD-U MPs and other leaders are in contact with him and the BJP.

“JD-U will be destroyed due to internal disputes arising among leaders of the party. They were angry over Nitish Kumar’s decision to go with the RJD in Bihar. They feel that their future is bleak and hence, they may quit the party and join us or the BJP,” he alleged.

“There was a deal to merge the JD-U into the RJD when CM Nitish Kumar left the NDA and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with the help of the RJD and others. Apart from three to four leaders, a majority of them are feeling that their future is not bright in the JD-U. They are looking for options to change their goal posts,” Kushwaha claimed.

On the mega meeting of 15 opposition parties in Patna on June 23, Kushwaha said: “I was expecting optimal agendas would come for the nation at that meeting but they were discussing the marriage and beard of Rahul Gandhi. At the end of the meeting, they decided that the temperature of Patna is very high so they went to Shimla to enjoy the weather. Apart from those issues, they have not discussed important issues.”