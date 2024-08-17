Nation Reacts: Demand for Safety Reforms After Kolkata Doctor’s Death

The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College has shocked the entire country. The brutal crime has led to widespread protests, with junior doctors stopping work and disrupting patient care.

On August 9, a second-year postgraduate trainee was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall. She had been on duty the night before. Her father believes she was sexually assaulted before being killed. A colleague said she had gone to the seminar room to rest after a late dinner with her juniors.

Hospital Faces Criticism for Misinformation

The family was first told that she had died by suicide, which led to further questioning. The hospital officials, including the Assistant Superintendent and the Head of the Chest Medicine department, are being asked to explain why they gave the wrong information.

Letter Petition to Chief Justice

A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, requesting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder case and ensure an impartial investigation.

Dr Monica Singh from Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, highlighted a series of alarming attacks on medical professionals, including the recent tragedy in Kolkata and the subsequent attack on R G Kar Medical College on August 14.

Supreme Court lawyers Ujjawal Gaur and Rohit Pandey have urged Chief Justice Chandrachud to take quick action.

Doctors’ Strike and Public Outrage

Doctors at R G Kar Medical College stopped working in all departments except the Emergency ward, demanding that those responsible be arrested. Public and student groups are also calling for justice and a thorough investigation.

The Calcutta High Court has criticised the West Bengal government for reappointing the principal of R G Kar Medical College to another position. The court condemned the principal’s initial response and has ordered a review of the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now handling the case and working with forensic experts. Their investigation is ongoing.

Strike Ends After Government Assurance

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has ended their strike after receiving assurances from Union Health Minister JP Nadda. However, they still demand a full investigation.

Autopsy Confirms Crime

The autopsy confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted and murdered. This has led to stronger calls for justice.

Arrest of accused

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with connections to senior police officers, has been arrested. He has been charged with rape and murder and is being questioned.

Investigators found disturbing details about Roy, including a history of abuse and an addiction to pornography. His police connections allowed him access to the hospital.

The incident has led to protests and vandalism at R G Kar Medical College. Police have arrested 19 people related to the violence.

Many are taking to social media platforms sharing their condolences and calling for justice for the victim.

Why Sexual Violence is Rising in India

1. Blaming Victims

Some people think a woman’s clothes can lead to sexual violence. This blame on victims stops many women from reporting such crimes.

2. Accepting Domestic Violence

A lot of people think domestic violence is just normal. Studies show many young people believe hitting a spouse is okay.

3. Judging Women’s Choices

Women who drink, smoke, or go out late are often blamed if they experience sexual violence. This makes public spaces unsafe for them.

4. Pressure to Stay Silent

Victims and their families often feel they should keep quiet about sexual violence, so many cases are never reported.

5. Few Female Police Officers

There aren’t enough female police officers in many cities. This makes it harder for women to get the help they need when they report sexual violence.

Here’s How Women Can Fight Sexual Violence

1. Teach Respect Early

From a young age, kids should learn about respect and consent to help prevent sexual violence.

2. Punish Offenders

Focus on punishing those who commit sexual violence, not blaming the victims.

3. Role Models Should Talk About Respect

Parents, teachers, and leaders should talk about boundaries and respect with children to make the community safer.

4. Raise Awareness

Educate people about sexual violence and victims' rights to build a supportive community.

5. Fair Laws

Make sure laws are fair and applied equally so that all victims get justice.

How Can Women Stay Safe

1. Trust Your Gut: Pay attention to your natural sense of danger and act if something feels off.

2. Learn Self-Defence: Basic self-defence skills can give you confidence and help protect you.

3. Stay Aware: Be conscious of your surroundings, avoid risky areas, and use safety apps or tools. Know how to get help if needed.

By following these, we can work towards reducing sexual violence and building a safer society for everyone.