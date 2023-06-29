Aam Aadmi Party appoints Durgesh Pathak as Delhi Municipal Corporation in-charge

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the name of the in-charge (Prabhari) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday. The AAP has appointed Durgesh Pathak as the in-charge of the Delhi MCD, whose information he has shared on Twitter. Durgesh Pathak expressed gratitude to Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal after getting appointed to the new position.



The Party hereby announces Shri @ipathak25 as the MCD Prabhari for the state of Delhi.



We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oXr6QkhV3V — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 29, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party announced on Twitter that Durgesh Pathak has been appointed as the MCD in-charge of the state of Delhi. We wish him all the best in his new role.On the other hand,Durgesh Pathak expressed his thanks to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying, 'I am grateful to our Chief Minister and leader Arvind Kejriwal, who have shown their trust in me by reappointing me as MCD in-charge of Delhi State. Our councillors and volunteers are dedicated to making our Delhi the "Delhi of Dreams."



In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with the start of the second term of its Mayor, the results of the election of members of the Standing Committee were announced, and both the BJP and AAP parties are on equal footing. To gain control of the Standing Committee, the Bharatiya Janata Party must now win 7 out of 12 zones of Delhi. The BJP has a majority in four of these zones and needs to win three more.

This time, the BJP has chosen the Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition from Civil Lines and Narela Zone. To maintain superiority in the Standing Committee, the positions of Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition were set up in the corporation for the first time. The BJP has appointed Councillor Raja Iqbal Singh as Leader of the Opposition from Mukherjee Nagar in the Civil Line Zone, and Councillor Jai Bhagwan Yadav as Deputy Leader of the Opposition from Begumpur Ward in the Narela Zone.