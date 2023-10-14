AAP and Congress attacked the Haryana government regarding the situation in the state

New Delhi: Dr. Sushil Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party State President, has publicly criticized the Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana in a video shared on his social media account in which he has leveled several serious allegations against the government. He claims that the harsh policies of the Khattar government are to blame for the increasing rate of poverty in Haryana. Currently, 30 lakh additional individuals, or 1 crore 56 lakh, live below the poverty line.

Due to this, the government is not able to provide even rations in the ration depot. This entire issue is a direct result of the BJP's control of Haryana. Because during the nine years of the Khattar government, there was neither employment nor education. People are being made to fight only in the name of caste and religion.

खट्टर सरकार की खटारा नीतियों के कारण गरीबी बढ़ने से हरियाणा में गरीबों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही हैI



अब गरीबी रेखा के नीचे रहने वाले लोगों की संख्या 30 लाख बढ़कर 1 करोड़ 56 लाख हो गयी है जिस कारण सरकार राशन डिपो में राशन तक उपलब्ध नही करवा पा रही हैI इस पूरी स्थिति की… pic.twitter.com/l6wcHJOX9w — Dr Sushil Gupta (@DrSushilKrGupta) October 13, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr. Sushil Gupta said that the condition of law and order in the state has become so bad that businessmen are forced to live in fear. Due to this, new industries are not being established. The increase in the number of poor in Haryana, which gives the message of prosperity, is extremely shameful; hence, the time has come to oust the Manohar Lal Khattar government from power.



On the contrary, the Haryana government was also surrounded by Congress regarding family identity cards. While sharing the post on her social media account X, senior state Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, "The central government had kept the entire country in line by demonetisation and has been working to rectify the mistakes made by the PPP for three years. Eligible individuals are suffering, while ineligible individuals benefit from schemes. A 72-year-old elderly woman fell unconscious after eight months of wandering. Why has the life of the public been made difficult by issuing distress letters to families and implementing the portal? The people of the state are not going to make mistakes this time; a lesson will be taught.

केंद्र सरकार ने पूरे देश को नोटबंदी कर लाइन में लगाया था, प्रदेश सरकार ने तीन साल से लोगों को PPP की गलतियां ठीक करवाने में जुटा रखा है।



पात्र लोग धक्‍के खाने पर मजबूर हैं, अपात्र योजनाओं का लुत्‍फ उठा रहे हैं। 72 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला आठ महीने से दर-दर भटक रही है और लंबी लाइन… pic.twitter.com/GyPy92vVqd — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) October 14, 2023



