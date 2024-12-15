Live
Just In
AAP Announces Final Candidate List For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi
AAP releases its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, with Arvind Kejriwal contesting from New Delhi and CM Atishi from Kalkaji, while ruling out Congress alliance.
The Aam Aadmi Party has released its final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal set to contest from New Delhi constituency and current Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. The announcement includes several key party leaders, with Saurabh Bharadwaj contesting from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, and Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar.
Kejriwal has explicitly ruled out any pre-poll alliance with Congress, despite their recent collaboration in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as INDIA bloc partners. The New Delhi constituency could see an interesting battle, with BJP likely to field Parvesh Sahib Singh, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal.
In preparation for the February 2025 polls, Kejriwal has announced several guarantees for Delhi residents, including financial support for auto drivers' families and seasonal allowances. The election to the 70-member assembly marks a crucial moment for AAP's governance in the capital, with the party facing criticism from opposition parties about its ten-year administration of Delhi.