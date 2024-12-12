AAP files plaint against BJP leader Chahal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint against New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice President and BJP leader Kuljit Singh Chahal. 'Kuljit is misusing his position and using government machinery to spread propaganda against Arvind Kejriwal through hoardings and banners'.

A complaint was given to the NDMC chairman by Aam Aadmi Party secretary Pankaj Gupta. Chahal is also violating the election rules. Pankaj Gupta demanded that unauthorised hoardings be removed as soon as possible.

There should be an investigation and action should be taken against Kuljit Chahal. 'It has come to our notice that Chahal in connivance with NDMC officials has put up unauthorised hoardings on the official advertising space of NDMC.' The hoardings contain derogatory and factually incorrect information against Arvind Kejriwal.