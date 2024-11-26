AAP increases pension reach by 80,000

New Delhi : AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that an additional 80,000 people in Delhi are now eligible for old-age pensions, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 5.3 lakh. However, hours after the AAP announced the inclusion, the BJP countered it with a promise of comprehensive pension coverage on the demand for all elderly people if voted to power in the national capital, where elections are due early next year.

“When our government was formed in 2015, 3.32 lakh senior citizens were receiving pensions. Over the past nine years, we added 1.25 lakh beneficiaries. With 80,000 more, 5.3 lakh senior citizens now benefit,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

The Delhi government also launched a dedicated portal on Sunday for elderly citizens to apply for pensions. According to Kejriwal, 10,000 applications have already been received.

Kejriwal highlighted that Delhi provides the highest pension rates in the country, with Rs 2,000 for individuals aged 60–69 and Rs 2,500 for those aged 70 and above. In a further boost to inclusivity, the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities will receive an additional Rs 500, he added.

Accusing the BJP of halting pensions during his imprisonment, Kejriwal said, “It is a sin to stop pensions for old people. After my release, we not only restarted the pensions but also added new beneficiaries.” Responding to the accusations, the BJP in a post on X called the AAP's announcement a "political sham", claiming that it was made by Kejriwal instead of the appropriate administrative authorities. If the BJP comes to power in Delhi next year, 100 per cent of the elderly population will receive old-age pensions on demand, the party said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Even after this announcement, more than half of Delhi's 10 lakh elderly residents remain uncovered. This is just a drop in the ocean."

Kejriwal further criticised the BJP's claim of “double-engine governments”, stating, “In Delhi, where we have a single-engine government, senior citizens receive Rs 2,500. In the BJP-led states, the amount is barely Rs 500–600. Why choose a double engine when a single-engine works better?” Refuting the claim, the BJP said its government in Haryana provides the highest old-age pension at Rs 2,750 per month. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced a new Rs 5,000 monthly pension scheme for individuals with over 60 per cent disability, with applications opening soon. Chief Minister Atishi also praised Kejriwal's leadership, likening him to a modern-day 'Shravan Kumar' for facilitating pilgrimages for over one lakh senior citizens.