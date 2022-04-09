AAP Loses Three of Its Party Workers to BJP in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, April 9: Ahead of the next assembly elections which are set to take place by the end of 2022, Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a major setback in Himachal Pradesh as its party's state president and organizational secretary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

AAP's Himachal Pradesh president Anup Kesari, organisational secretary Satish Thakur and Una president Iqbal Singh were indicted in BJP, mere two days after party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal held a road show in Mandi town. The newly entrants were welcomed into the party by BJP President J.P Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

After welcoming the three new joiners, Thakur in a series of tweets said, "Kejriwal has neither workers nor organization in Himachal. Their own workers are exposing their false model, leaving the party… Those who hurt the self-respect of Himachal, here also all the seats will be forfeited."

AAP has been planning to expand its foothold in other states as well after its massive victory in the latest Punjab assembly elections. On Saturday, BJP President J.P Nadda held a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and announced that after winning four assembly elections, his party is ready to form government in Himachal and Gujarat as well.

Meanwhile, AAP's senior leader Manish Sisodia has said, "Mr Sisodia said, "BJP claims it is the world's largest party. But such is the situation that at midnight, its national chief and a Union Minister induct a person against whom there are complaints of making derogatory remarks against women. We were going to expel him today."

Sisodia further claimed in desperation the faces of the BJP in Himachal are embracing a characterless man. He added that such a person belongs to the BJP.