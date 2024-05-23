AAP MP Swati Maliwal Defends Assault Claim, Calls For Polygraph Test

AAP Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her, criticized those who doubted her allegations. Maliwal stated that victim shaming is a common occurrence for women, drawing parallels to the questioning faced by Nirbhaya after her assault.

She expressed her desire for the police to administer a polygraph test to validate her claims and dispel any doubts. "Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in an auto, why did she go out at night and not during the day?... Victim shaming happens with every woman...The sad part is that a woman Delhi minister said, 'Her clothes are not torn'. I want Police to conduct my polygraph test so that everything becomes clear," Swati Maliwal said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

AAP leaders have raised doubts about Maliwal's assault allegation. Atishi, an AAP minister, referenced a mobile phone video showing Maliwal at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the day of the alleged assault, noting that Maliwal's clothes appeared intact and there was no evidence of head injury in the footage. Maliwal countered by asserting that the leaked video was selectively released after she was attacked. She claimed that there is another approximately eight-minute-long video where she was informing security personnel about the assault, but it was not made public.