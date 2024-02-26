  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

AAP PAC meeting to be held on February 27, likely to announce candidates for Lok Sabha polls

AAP PAC meeting to be held on February 27, likely to announce candidates for Lok Sabha polls
x
Highlights

The Aam Aadmi Party's PAC (Political Affairs Committee) will meet on February 27.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's PAC (Political Affairs Committee) will meet on February 27. The AAP may declare candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat as early as Tuesday.

The names of Lok Sabha candidates will be considered during this meeting, which will be held at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X