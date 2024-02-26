Live
AAP PAC meeting to be held on February 27, likely to announce candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Highlights
The Aam Aadmi Party's PAC (Political Affairs Committee) will meet on February 27.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's PAC (Political Affairs Committee) will meet on February 27. The AAP may declare candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat as early as Tuesday.
The names of Lok Sabha candidates will be considered during this meeting, which will be held at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house.
