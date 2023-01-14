AAP protests against LG vetoing teachers' Finland trip

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday staged a protest outside Delhi LG VK Saxena's residence over his alleged objections to the city government's proposal of sending teachers to Finland for training.

The protest was led by senior party leader Atishi. The Raj Niwas had earlier in the day clarified that Lt Governor Saxena has not rejected any proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland and any statement to the contrary is "misleading and mischievously motivated." The LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past, it said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi, had prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the BJP was resorting to "dirty politics" to stop the AAP government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

At a press conference here, he said so far around 1,100 teachers have undergone training abroad, including Singapore, the UK and Finland. Now, that the people of the BJP have an "unauthorised hold" over the services department, they are "doing dirty politics" to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, Sisodia alleged. He said that if Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena cares for the future of children and doesn't want their education to be impacted, then he "should not side with the BJP in their conspiracy". There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the LG Secretariat over Sisodia's charges. "We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. The LG delayed it on one pretext or another," Sisodia claimed. The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to "use all its might" to stop the Delhi government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.