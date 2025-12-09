AAP Punjab questions Congress over ‘sale’ of CM’s post

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab General Secretary Baltej Pannu on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress for not answering questions related to the alleged “sale” of the Chief Minister’s chair for Rs 500 crore and Rs 350 crore in the party.

Pannu asked why the Congress “is refusing to answer what this game of Rs 500 crore and Rs 350 crore really is”. He said to divert the attention of the people, the Congress first suspended Navjot Kaur from the party overnight. Then, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa served a legal notice to her.

“Will this notice-drama give Punjabis an answer to the question of whether the CM’s chair was up for sale?” Pannu also asked the Congress what the real story behind this money is.

“From where was this money collected? Was it extorted from industries, private schools, hospitals, or was this collection done by creating ‘files’, the way Capt Amarinder Singh often talks about? Why were there two different rates? Was it Rs 500 crore for a full five-year term, or was it Rs 350 crore for the remaining term after Capt Amarinder Singh was removed?”

The AAP leader also demanded clarification from Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on this issue.

He said since Jakhar himself has been the president of the Congress, he would know who was receiving the Rs 350 crore and with whom the Rs 500-crore deal was being negotiated.

“When Jakhar himself was in the race for the CM post, he too must have been asked for Rs 350 crore. Jakhar sahib should tell the public who demanded this money from him,” he said.

Pannu appealed to BJP Working President Ashwani Sharma that he should seat now his own party’s leaders, Jakhar and Capt Amarinder Singh, together and reveal the truth to the people of Punjab.

He should ask Capt Amarinder Singh how much money he gave to whom when he became CM, and in what form this collection happened.

Pannu said that instead of answering questions, the Congress is issuing notices.

Questioning Randhawa for sending a notice to Navjot Kaur, Pannu asked why he did not send a legal notice a few months ago when the mother of a gangster had levelled allegations against him.