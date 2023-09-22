AAP Sanjay Singh demands action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his dirty statement given in Parliament

New Delhi: The filthy comment made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament has caused political controversy across the country. All opposition parties are seeking action on this. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a statement on the matter. In his statement, AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed Ramesh Bidhuri and the BJP.

While speaking to the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that this is pure hooliganism and that such language should not be used in Parliament. 'We reiterate this again and again: the BJP is a party of goons, he remarked. The language of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is that of a mafia goon. If OM Birla Ji has morality, then take action against this MP. Sanjay Singh further said that, when I raised the issue of Manipur in the Parliament, I was expelled; similarly, AAP leader Raghav Chadha was also expelled, but when it came to the BJP MP, he remained silent.

In addition to Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sushil Gupta has called the comments of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi "highly objectionable." In a question to the Lok Sabha Speaker, he questioned, "Will you take action against statements made by a BJP MP (Ramesh Bidhuri) against a Muslim MP?" He has challenged the Speaker about whether he will have the fortitude to act on a BJP leader's statement along the lines of Sanjay Singh-Raghav Chaddha.