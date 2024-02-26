AAP Set To Reveal Lok Sabha Candidates In Key States: Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to unveil its roster of Lok Sabha candidates for several key states, including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab, as per insider reports. The highly anticipated announcement is slated to occur following a pivotal meeting of AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The PAC, under the leadership of AAP's top figure Kejriwal, stands as the apex decision-making body within the party. Emphasizing the significance of the occasion, AAP has highlighted that the PAC session will predominantly revolve around the crucial task of finalizing the party's nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



In Delhi, AAP is poised to nominate candidates to contest in the New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi constituencies. Notably, AAP recently reached a seat-sharing agreement with its ally, the Congress party, in Delhi. As per the arrangement, AAP will vie for four seats, while the Congress will field candidates in three constituencies, a development announced by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik in Delhi.



However, the collaborative efforts between AAP and Congress did not extend to Punjab, where AAP had previously declared its intention to compete across all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.



In addition to Delhi, AAP and Congress have also solidified their seat-sharing arrangements in Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa.



The decision-making process regarding candidates for Delhi holds particular significance for AAP, given the BJP's sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. This underscores the critical nature of AAP's candidate selection as they strive to challenge BJP's dominance in Delhi's political landscape.

