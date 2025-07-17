AAP slams BJP over bomb threats to schools

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday slammed the BJP government and questioned the “silence” of central agencies after private schools in Delhi received fresh bomb threats for the third consecu-tive day.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Cen-tre is indifferent to the fear and disruption caused by these threats.

“Neither Home Minister Amit Shah nor his four-engine governments have any concern for the peo-ple of Delhi or their children. The BJP is bent on turning Delhi into a lawless jungle,” he charged in a post on X.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia questioned the silence of central agencies over the repeated hoax threats and said, “Delhi schools are receiving bomb threats almost every month. Parents, children, everyone is scared; neither has anyone been caught nor has the government provided any re-sponse”.

“Has the entire intelligence system failed? Are all Intelligence Agencies only busy keeping an eye on opposition leaders and filing false cases? he said on X.

Echoing similar concerns, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said there is growing panic among parents due to the repeated threats.

“Today, a private school in Delhi received a threat again, messages were sent to parents to pick up their children from school, and chaos erupted everywhere. Now, there is panic to take the children home. Will the system and administration continue like this?” he said on X.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.