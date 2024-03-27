Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
AAP’s Har unit protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
Ambala: The AAP workers on Tuesday staged a protest here and in other parts of Haryana against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.The...
Ambala: The AAP workers on Tuesday staged a protest here and in other parts of Haryana against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP workers gathered near the BJP’s Ambala City office and staged a protest during which they raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also held in other parts of Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak and Faridabad. AAP state unit president Sushil Gupta said the BJP government is scared of the good works done by the Kejriwal dispensation.
He said, “The dictatorial Modi government wants to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party but today the entire country stands firmly with honest leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party”.
During their protest, the AAP also hit out at the BJP government in Haryana over the alleged police lathicharge on the AAP workers and some state leaders of the party in Kurukshetra on March 22.
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP the next day. AAP national convener Kejriwal, who was subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.