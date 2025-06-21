ACB case against Sisodia: AAP slams BJP for ‘false cases’ against leaders

New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi, alleging a decade-long political vendetta involving over 200 false cases against party leaders. Her remarks came as former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

At a press conference, Atishi said, “In the last 10 years, BJP’s ED, CBI, IT and Delhi police have filed more than 200 false cases against AAP leaders, but till date not even a single rupee has been recovered.”

She cited the Supreme Court’s remarks calling central investigative agencies “caged parrots” during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s bail hearing as proof of political misuse of institutions.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain had also appeared before the agency on June 6 in connection with the same case.

Atishi accused the BJP of using diversion tactics to cover up its failures on the governance front.

“There are long power cuts across Delhi, water shortage in homes while roads remain waterlogged. But instead of solving these issues, the BJP is busy running fake cases to mislead the public,” Atishi alleged.

She further charged that the BJP is colluding with the “education mafia” to shut down government schools and promote private institutions.

“They want to shut down Delhi’s government schools under the guise of scams that don’t exist. Headlines don’t prove corruption,” she said. There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Atishi asked, “Apart from painting mohalla clinics and renaming them health temples, what has she really given to the people of Delhi?”