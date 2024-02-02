Live
- Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate
- Govt ready to implement two more guarantees
- Nandikotkuru constituency YSRCP incharge to hold meeting with cadre
- Poonam Pandey death: Controversial actress passes away battling cervical cancer
- KCR takes oath as MLA; several legislators, leaders absent
- International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 Date, history and significance
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy slams criticism over their association
- KCR asks all BRS MLAs to meet CM in Public
- TRSMA association meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Meta Skeptical of Apple's New EU App Store Policies; Citing Difficulty in Rival Development
ACB takes former HMDA director Siva Balakrishna into custody for third day
Former director of HMDA Siva Balakrishna, who was arrested on charges of illegal assets was taken into custody again today. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have already questioned him for two days, asking numerous questions.
On the first day, he was interrogated for 7 hours, followed by 6 hours on the second day. The ACB officials are investigating 50 properties, including benami properties, fixed deposits, and fixed leases.
Siva Balakrishna is being questioned in a separate room, and his statement is being recorded. The officials are collecting information on issues related to illegal layout permits, technical permits, and permissions given to real estate firms.
