ACB takes former HMDA director Siva Balakrishna into custody for third day

ACB takes former HMDA director Siva Balakrishna into custody for third day
Highlights

Former director of HMDA Siva Balakrishna, who was arrested on charges of illegal assets was taken into custody again today

Former director of HMDA Siva Balakrishna, who was arrested on charges of illegal assets was taken into custody again today. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have already questioned him for two days, asking numerous questions.

On the first day, he was interrogated for 7 hours, followed by 6 hours on the second day. The ACB officials are investigating 50 properties, including benami properties, fixed deposits, and fixed leases.

Siva Balakrishna is being questioned in a separate room, and his statement is being recorded. The officials are collecting information on issues related to illegal layout permits, technical permits, and permissions given to real estate firms.

