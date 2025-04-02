'Accident' Revealed As Honor Killing: Tamil Nadu Student Murdered By Brother

What appeared to be a tragic accident has been revealed as an honor killing in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. Police investigation determined that 22-year-old Vidya, a postgraduate student at a government college in Coimbatore, was murdered by her own brother due to her relationship with a man from a different community.

The case came to light when Vidya's boyfriend, Venmani, filed a complaint at the Kamanayakanpalayam police station expressing suspicion about the circumstances of her death. While Vidya's family claimed she died accidentally when a chest of drawers fell on her at their home in Paruvai village on March 30, Venmani wasn't convinced.

The family had quickly buried Vidya's body without notifying authorities, raising further suspicions. Acting on Venmani's complaint, police initiated an investigation and exhumed Vidya's remains for forensic examination.

The autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma, contradicting the family's account. When questioned by investigators, Vidya's brother Saravanan confessed to striking her on the head with an iron rod. He admitted to killing his sister because she was in a relationship with Venmani, who belonged to what he considered a lower community.

Police have arrested Saravanan for the murder and detained Vidya's parents for further questioning. The investigation continues as authorities gather additional evidence in this case of fatal caste-based violence disguised as an accident.