Action against corruption will speed up in 3rd term of my govt: PM Modi

Bhopal: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc while sounding a warning bell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that action against corruption will speed up in the third term of his government at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Maoist-hit Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that frustrated with the action against corruption, leaders of the INDIA bloc have been abusing him.

"The INDIA bloc is abusing and threatening me. But, I have decided to continue the action against corruption. In the next five years, Modi's operation against corruption will pick speed," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the Opposition is getting united and protesting against operations being carried out against corruption.

"I assure that every single penny looted from the people of this country will be recovered. The action against corruption will go on with more speed in the third term," he said.

PM Modi further added that he would need the support of the people for the action against corruption.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the people of Balaghat to vote for BJP candidate Bharti Pardhi as her election as Lok Sabha MP will empower him more.

The BJP has replaced its sitting Lok Sabha MP Dhal Singh Bisen and has fielded a fresh candidate – Bharti Pardhi from the Balaghat seat against Congress' Samrat Saraswat.

Balaghat Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress and Independents from 1952 to 1996.

However, the BJP wrested