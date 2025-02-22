Live
Action will be taken on Nepali student’s death: Odisha govt
Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government on Saturday said all those responsible for the death of a Nepalese student of a private engineering institute KIIT and the alleged assault on students from the Himalayan country would not be spared.
Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the State government was committed to taking stringent action in the KIIT incidents. The government is waiting for the findings of a high-level committee, he said. Eight top functionaries of KIIT, including its founder, have deposed before the government panel and recorded their statement on the incidents, he added.
The police are also investigating the matter and at least 10 persons, including bouncers, security guards and other officials of the institute, have been arrested so far, the minister said.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Nepal Foreign Minister Arju Rana Deuba over phone about the KIIT incident.