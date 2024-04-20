Live
- Voters in NP Kunta express support to Kadiri MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his fascination for police officers
- Penukonda MLA Candidate Savithamma Celebrates Naidu's birthday
- Actor Varsha among 9 BJD candidates in 6th list
- Senior TDP Leaders Join YSRCP in Anakapalli District During Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan's Bus Tour"
- Two YSR Congress Party Members Join Telugu Desam Party in Bogolu Mandal
- MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna Campaign for YSRCP Candidate in 62nd Division
- 24th Ward Welcomes MLA Candidate KK Raju with Warmth in Campaign
- YSR Congress Party candidate Sheikh Asif vows to drive away bank dodgers from Western Constituency
- Gurinder Chadha all set to make a comeback to big screen
Just In
Actor Varsha among 9 BJD candidates in 6th list
The BJD on Saturday nominated nine more candidates, including Odia film actor Varsha Priyadarshini, for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Saturday nominated nine more candidates, including Odia film actor Varsha Priyadarshini, for the upcoming Assembly elections. Varsha, who joined the BJD on Thursday, got a ticket for Barchana Assembly segment in Jajpur district. Varsha replaced sitting MLA Amarprasad Satpathy.
The BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the sixth list of candidates for the Assembly elections. Congress turncoat Ganeswar Behera will contest from Kendrapara as a nominee of the BJD. Sanatan Mahakud was named as the BJD candidate for Champua Assembly seat as incumbent legislator Minakhi Mahanta was denied a ticket this time.
Former MLA Raghunath Sahu will contest from Chilika Assembly segment as the BJD candidate, while Abhimanyu Sethi will be the party nominee from Anandpur where sitting legislator Bhagirathi Sethi was denied re-nomination. The party had earlier expelled Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev.