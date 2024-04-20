Actor Varsha among 9 BJD candidates in 6th list

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Saturday nominated nine more candidates, including Odia film actor Varsha Priyadarshini, for the upcoming Assembly elections. Varsha, who joined the BJD on Thursday, got a ticket for Barchana Assembly segment in Jajpur district. Varsha replaced sitting MLA Amarprasad Satpathy.

The BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the sixth list of candidates for the Assembly elections. Congress turncoat Ganeswar Behera will contest from Kendrapara as a nominee of the BJD. Sanatan Mahakud was named as the BJD candidate for Champua Assembly seat as incumbent legislator Minakhi Mahanta was denied a ticket this time.

Former MLA Raghunath Sahu will contest from Chilika Assembly segment as the BJD candidate, while Abhimanyu Sethi will be the party nominee from Anandpur where sitting legislator Bhagirathi Sethi was denied re-nomination. The party had earlier expelled Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev.