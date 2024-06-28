Admin gears up for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra

Puri: The second coordination committee held its meeting here on Wednesday to ensure smooth conduct of the Rath Yarta. The meeting was chaired by Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

As per temple traditions, this year Netra Utsav, Nabajouban ‘darshan’ and Rath Yatra have been clubbed together to be observed on July 7. As there will be little time left for the pulling of the three chariots to its destination, Gundicha temple on July 7, it will be done on the next day on July 8.

The meeting directed the health administration to keep 100 beds for the stroke victims, as well as beds in the burn ward of the hospital ready, and deploy an adequate number of doctors and other support staff for the fete.

Railway sources said about 150 pairs of special trains will run to Puri during the festival. The bus service to Puri will be increased to meet the demands of the devotees who are expected to visit the pilgrim town to witness the Rath Yatra and Sunavesha of Lord Jagannath.

Eighteen temporary parking places will be developed for the pilgrim buses at various places in the town and downtown areas. This apart, the Law Minister directed the officials to ensure supply of drinking water, continuous power supply, illumination of the festival venue Grand Road, popularly known as Badadanda, and streamline the transport system. The CCTV cameras will be installed at various strategic places to monitor the crowd from an integrated control room. Hundreds of lifeguards will be deployed along the Puri beach to prevent drowning in the sea. The Coast Guard vessels will patrol along the Puri coast during the festival while the police forces will be deployed inside the temple and Sri Mandir Parikrama.

Special arrangements will be made as President Droupadi Murmu will visit Puri to witness the Rath Yatra.