Advocate from Karimnagar receives Nelson Mandela Award

Eminent legal expert and human rights activist Srinivas Kaveti from Karimnagar town has been confered with three prestigious global awards in 2025 for his outstanding contribution to international human rights, legal reforms and global legal advocacy.

Kaveti was conferred with the Nelson Mandela Award at an official ceremony held in Oxford, United Kingdom on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day. The award was presented by Oxford Lord Mayor and Councillor Lubshna Arshad in recognition of his leadership in promoting legal equality, constitutional reforms and justice for the marginalised. 'Being honoured in Mandela's name is a reminder of the continuous struggle for justice and dignity.'

Kaveti was conferred with the Indian Overseas Award by the NRI Welfare Society of India at a prestigious event held at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. The award recognises the influential work of the Indian diaspora in the fields of law, diplomacy, development and human welfare.

He was also conferred with the Global Confederation for the Promotion and Development Inc, an international organisation that has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2021. In recognition of his work in sustainable legal development, policy advocacy and capacity building, Dr. Kaveti was officially recognised as a Global Ambassador for Legal Empowerment.

The Confederation commended his work as crucial to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of peace, justice and strong institutions. Dr. Srinivas Kaveti is a globally respected figure in the fields of international human rights law, constitutional literacy, and legal reform.

His work transcends legal systems and continents, empowering communities through legal education, institutional reforms, and access to justice. He often represents civil society on global platforms, advocating for democratic values and inclusive governance.

Dr Srinivas Kaveti, speaking to the Hans India, said that this award reaffirms his commitment to the values of equality and human rights.