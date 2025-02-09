Aero India 2025: HAL’s light utility helicopter, fighter jet to take centre stage

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display its light utility helicopter, fighter jet and training aircraft at the five-day Aero India 2025 show which will start at Yelahanka Airforce Station on February 10.

“HAL will showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’ at Aero India 2025,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil.

HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion (HALL-E) will be the LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of LCA Mk1A fighter, LCA Mk1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH and ALH Mk IV, according to a company statement.

"The flying display will include LCA Mk 1A, HJT 36, HTT40, LUH and the static display will include LCA Mk1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do228 and LUH 228," HAL said.

A functional full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System Warrior will be the highlight of the India Pavilion along with Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation and RUAV.

Aero India 2025 will be held from 10th to 14th February 2025. The first three days are dedicated to business visitors, while the last two days are open to the general public.

The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays.

It is a biennial flagship event that brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts, and defence strategists under one roof. The event not only showcases the nation’s technological prowess and innovations but also provides a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue.

Aero India has evolved into a major international event that not only highlights the latest advancements in aerospace technology but also serves as a critical forum for strategic interactions between domestic and international stakeholders. The show is a reflection of the nation’s commitment to advancing its aerospace and defence capabilities.

The event regularly features demonstrations of state-of-the-art aerospace systems, innovative defence solutions, and breakthrough technologies that are shaping the future of air and space travel.

It also fosters strategic dialogues through high-level interactions, Aero India has provided an arena for discussions on policy, defence collaborations, and the future roadmap of the aerospace sector.

With participation from global aerospace giants and defence agencies, the show underscores India’s growing stature as a key player in the international aerospace community.

To facilitate dialogue towards a strategic partnership with friendly countries, India will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘BRIDGE-Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’. It encapsulates the dynamic geopolitical conditions and the path to mutual prosperity, which can be BRIDGED through cooperation among nations with a shared vision of security and development, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned at the levels of Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary among others on the sidelines of the event. The focus will be on bolstering the defence and aerospace ties with friendly countries by exploring newer avenues to take the partnership to the next level.

The CEOs’ Round Table is expected to provide a favourable platform to foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing in India. Global CEOs, CMDs of domestic PSUs and premier private defence and aerospace manufacturing companies from India will be participating in the event, the statement said.

The India Pavilion will showcase India’s commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by showcasing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage, including future prospects. Promotion of Indian start-ups is a focus area at Aero India 2025 and a wide spectrum of state-of-the-art technologies/products developed by them will be showcased at an exclusive iDEX pavilion.

In addition, dynamic aerobatic displays and live technology demonstrations will provide an immersive experience, showcasing the potential of modern aerospace platforms and technologies. A number of seminars on various important themes are also planned as part of the event, the statement added.