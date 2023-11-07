Live
Just In
After 6 yrs, Bengal govt changes its public prosecutor in Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Following successive jolts at the Calcutta High Court which resulted in embarrassments for the West Bengal government, the latter on Tuesday decided to change its public prosecutor in the court.
Accordingly, the existing public prosecutor, Sashwatagopal Mukhopadhyay, has been replaced by advocate Debasish Roy.
Mukhopadhyay has been removed from the position after almost six years since he took charge. He was the longest serving public prosecutor in the Trinamool Congress regime, who had been in the post since 2017.
The public prosecutor, by virtue of his chair, is in charge of the supervision of all the criminal suits at the Calcutta High Court.
Mukahopadhyay has claimed that the state government did not give any reason for his replacement.
Meanwhile, state government sources said the decision to replace the public prosecutor was taken at a confidential meeting at the state secretariat on Monday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Law Minister Malay Ghatak, Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi and R. Rajasekaran, the Additional DG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were also present at the meeting.