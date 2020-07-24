After humans, plants to be treated through ambulance services, let's find where it is?

So far we have introduced special ambulance services to help the people in emergency so that they can get the treatment they need at the earliest possible. Recently, the AP government launched about 1,100 new services. The Telangana government has also made available one hundred additional services in addition to the existing ones. All of this, however, is only to move in a way that provides treatment to humans in times of danger.

In contrast, the Chandigarh government has introduced a new system to treat diseased and damaged plants and trees. The government has set up ambulances to treat affected plants. Likewise, 108 ambulances, the locals have to do is identify the affected trees and call the toll free number set up by the government for these ambulance services. As soon as it is known the relevant treatment team will come and do his part to revive the trees.

