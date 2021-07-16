After Modi, BJP President lauds Yogi's governance

Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda on Friday lauded Yogi's style of governance and said he had turned Uttar Pradesh into a 'leading state'.

Addressing the party's state executive virtually, Nadda said while PM Modi had given a new direction to the country, Yogi Adityanath had put Uttar Pradesh on the path to development.

"Unless there is darkness, one does not understand the value of light. Uttar Pradesh was in the grip of casteism, nepotism and politics of appeasement. This had almost destroyed the state but the Prime Minister's guidance and Yogi Adityanath's leadership have turned the tables in the state," he added.

Nadda said the BJP's recent victory in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections was proof of people's approval for Yogi's style of governance. He congratulated party leaders and workers for the victory.

The BJP President appreciated the Covid management by the state government and said Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in containing the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who addressed the concluding session of the state executive, congratulated state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh on completing two years in office.

Yogi Adityanath listed the achievements of his government and explained how it managed the pandemic.

A number of party leaders joined the meeting virtually.