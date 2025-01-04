After setback in Periya twin murder case, CPI-M awaits outcome of Naveen Babu suicide case

A day after a CBI court here sentenced 10 CPI-M workers to a double life term and four others, including a former party legislator, to five years' imprisonment in the Periya twin murder case, the ruling party's top brass is anxiously awaiting the Kerala High Court's decision regarding a CBI probe sought by the wife of Naveen Babu.

Babu, the Additional District Magistrate at Kannur, was found hanging in his official residence in October last year.

The Periya twin murder case dealt a severe blow to the CPI-M leadership as 14 of their leaders in Kasargod, including former legislator K.V. Kunhiraman, were found guilty and sentenced to prison. This verdict has added to the party’s mounting troubles as they await the High Court's verdict in the Naveen Babu case.

In the Naveen Babu suicide case, his wife, K. Manjusha, a government servant, has sought a CBI investigation. The high court concluded hearings on December 12 and reserved its judgment. Manjusha contends that the state police are unlikely to conduct a fair probe, especially since the only accused in the case is P.P. Divya, a young CPI-M leader who resigned as Kannur district panchayat president following public outcry.

The tragedy began when Divya attended Babu’s farewell function in October, uninvited, and made critical remarks accusing him of corruption. Babu, who had a reputation as an upright officer, was found hanging at his residence the next day. Manjusha’s counsel argued that the presence of forceful ligature marks on Babu’s neck necessitates a thorough and scientific investigation by the CBI. They also highlighted irregularities in the inquest and post-mortem examinations.

The CPI-M and the Pinarayi Vijayan government strongly opposed a CBI probe in the Babu case, similar to their stance in the Periya twin murder case. In the Periya case, the parents of Youth Congress workers Kripesh (19) and P.K. Sarath Lal (24), who were brutally murdered in 2019, had to approach the High Court to secure a CBI investigation. Despite employing some of the country’s best lawyers, the CPI-M could not prevent 14 of its workers from being convicted.

In the Babu case, the role of T.V. Prasanth, an electrician, has also raised questions. Prasanth accused Babu of demanding a bribe to approve a petrol pump project. After Babu’s death, an email complaint from Prasanth to the Chief Minister surfaced in the media, fueling support for Divya. However, it was later revealed that the Chief Minister’s office never received such an email.

Additionally, Prasanth’s financial capacity to apply for a petrol pump and his connection to Divya’s husband, a colleague at Kannur Medical College Hospital, have come under scrutiny.

Manjusha has alleged a conspiracy and maintains that only a CBI investigation can unravel the mystery. CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan has criticized the CBI, accusing it of being a tool for political vendetta by the central government. He stated that the party would appeal the Periya case verdict and continue to oppose the CBI probe in the Babu case.

With the CBI’s involvement leading to significant setbacks for the CPI-M in the Periya case, the party is on edge as it awaits the High Court's decision in the Babu suicide case. The ruling could have far-reaching implications for the CPI-M and the Pinarayi Vijayan government.