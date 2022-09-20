Against 400 Vande Bharat trains announced in next three years, only two operating

New Delhi: Against the Centre's announcement in 2022 of rolling out 400 Vande Bharat Express trains in the coming three years, till date only two are operating.

The first Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

The Vande Bharat Express, which became the fastest train in the country, has proved with its speed that it not only makes passengers reach their destination in less time, but also delivers a flight-like experience to them.

It was claimed that lakhs of youths will get employment in the making of the Vande Bharat Express trains.

It was also claimed that these trains will run across the country but the reality is something else. It has a locomotive engine.

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in 2022, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had informed that from August-September, work will be done at a fast pace and every month seven to eight Vande Bharat Express trains will be rolled out.

But the question that arises is that if every month only seven to eight Vande Bharat trains will be rolled out, how will 400 trains be brought on the tracks in three years.

IANS tried to approach the Railway authorities with these questions but the department is tight-lipped over it.

It indicates that there is some internal reason for the delay in rolling out the Vande Bharat Express trains due to which the officials are avoiding questions.