Agnipath scheme faces the wrath of protestors across the country

New Delhi: Protests are going on across the country regarding the Agnipath scheme. The government has made many changes in this regard so far, but the demand to withdraw this scheme has not ended. Today Bharat Bandh has been announced against this plan. At the same time, the Modi government says that this scheme will not be withdrawn. Allegations are being made about spreading rumors about this scheme. Both the central government and the army have made it clear that this plan will not be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda on Monday has instructed the party leaders to go to the people and promote this scheme. Actually, in view of the protests across the country, BJP National President JP Nadda has taken a big decision. He has said that BJP will promote Agneepath scheme across the country. All the leaders of the party will be in this campaign and will go among the youth and tell the benefits of Agneepath scheme.

The BJP had made efforts to convey the benefits of agricultural laws to the public through its campaign, but the protests did not stop. After this the government was forced to withdraw this law.

At the same time, on this matter, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has targeted the opposition and said that whenever it talks about the progress and development of the country, some people try to obstruct it. He also said that this scheme will not be withdrawn.

He further said in a conversation with the media, "There are some people who are trying to put obstacles in the way of the progress of the country. The youth should listen to the words of the Army Chief.No one doubts the patriotism of the youth, but some people carry out such conspiracies. Whenever it comes to the development of the country, the plans related to the progress of the country are started, then these people fulfill the political conspiracy by placing guns on the shoulders of the farmers and sometimes the youth.