Agniveers will be given a pensionable job: Amit Shah

Gurugram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Agniveers will be given a pensionable job and also appealed to the people not to hesitate to send their sons to the Army.



The Home Minister delivered a fiery speech while addressing a 'Jan Aashirwaad Rally' at village Dhorka Sector-95 in Gurgaon in support of BJP Badshahpur candidate Rao Narbir Singh.

“Every Agniveer will get pension benefits. The Agniveer scheme was meant to make the Army young,” said the Home Minister.

While targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said that the Congress leader is a ‘lying machine’. "Rahul Gandhi says that Agniveer Yojana has been brought because the government does not want to give pensionable jobs. I am telling you that every Agniveer will be given a pensionable job."

He also criticised Congress, saying, "There was a Congress government in Haryana, it ran on cuts, commissions and corruption. The rule of dealers, brokers and sons-in-law was prevalent. In the BJP government, neither dealers nor brokers are left, there is no question of sons-in-law."

He said that during the Hooda government, the Congress had only developed one district and one caste, but after the BJP gained power, the party had developed the entire state equally.

"The party had given jobs based on 'Kharchi and Parchi' system while the BJP has given five lakh jobs without any 'Kharchi and Parchi," he said.

The Home Minister said that the UPA government gave 41 thousand crores to Haryana whereas the Modi government gave 2 lakh 92 thousand crores rupees for development to Haryana in 10 years.

“PM Modi loves Haryana the most among all the states,” the Home Minister said.

He said that the Congress could not fulfil the promises it made in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. “This is their false guarantee, but the BJP has fulfilled the promises it made.”

He said that people are raising pro-Pakistan slogans from Congress platforms. “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent? Why doesn't he speak? Congress has become blind in appeasement. Congress and Rahul Gandhi want to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir. Even their three generations cannot bring back Article 370. India's flag has to be hoisted in Kashmir,” he said.

He added that as long as the Modi government is there, only the Tricolour flag will fly in Kashmir.

While attacking the Hooda government, the Home Minister said brokers, dealers and ‘damaat’ auctioned Gurugram land. "In a public meeting, the Congress candidate says that he will give 50-50 jobs to his supporters. If they will jobs to their supporters from where will the common man got a job," he said.

He added that Haryana is such a state where every tenth man is in the army.

“PM Modi had promised that we will implement One Rank One Pension. Three generations of Congress did not respect One Rank One Pension and it was not implemented. When you made Modi the PM, he implemented One Rank One Pension. The third version of One Rank One Pension has been implemented by PM Modi.”

He said that the Waqf Board Bill will be fixed in the upcoming winter session.