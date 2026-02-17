Exclusive Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 17, 2026: Claim for Free Diamonds & more Rewards

Free Fire MAX latest codes 2026 offer a wonderful opportunity to claim free in-game rewards, as Garena is here with exclusive codes for February 17, 2026. The codes let the players unlock gold, diamonds, weapon skins, costumes for characters, gloo wall designs, and limited edition emotes without the need to spend hard earned money.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes February 17 2026 is available for a limited time period and Garena’s ongoing policy to promote India’s gaming space.

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes to try:

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX rewards today

Now, if you are looking for how you can really go about redeeming these codes? Well, you’re expected to follow up the simple steps:

Step 1: To redeem, visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption website.

Step 2: Every user needs to sign in using the account connected to your Free Fire MAX profile.

Step 3: Share the active redeem code in the offered box and confirm.

Step 4: If the user is successful in redeeming the code, your rewards will be directly sent to the in-game mail part within 24 hours.