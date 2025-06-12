  • Menu
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Highlights

Indigo Airlines issues travel advisory after the incident near Ahmedabad Airport. Flights may be delayed or canceled. Passengers can rebook or get refunds on the Indigo website. Support teams are available to help.

Indigo Airlines has shared important news because of an accident near Ahmedabad Airport. The airport runway is limited, which means some flights might be late or canceled.

The airline is very sorry for the families affected by this sad event.

If your flight is delayed or canceled, you can change your booking or get a full refund on the Indigo website. Indigo’s customer service teams are ready to help you.

Please be patient as the airline works hard to keep everyone safe and manage the situation.

