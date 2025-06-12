Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory
Highlights
Indigo Airlines issues travel advisory after the incident near Ahmedabad Airport. Flights may be delayed or canceled. Passengers can rebook or get refunds on the Indigo website. Support teams are available to help.
Indigo Airlines has shared important news because of an accident near Ahmedabad Airport. The airport runway is limited, which means some flights might be late or canceled.
The airline is very sorry for the families affected by this sad event.
If your flight is delayed or canceled, you can change your booking or get a full refund on the Indigo website. Indigo’s customer service teams are ready to help you.
Please be patient as the airline works hard to keep everyone safe and manage the situation.
Next Story