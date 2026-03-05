AI, 6G, Quantum Computing to drive India-Finland strategic partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Finland are working to strengthen their ties as a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability, which will accelerate collaboration in advanced technologies ranging from Artificial Intelligence and 6G telecommunications to clean energy and quantum computing.

Speaking after holding bilateral talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister highlighted that cooperation in these high-tech sectors will add new energy and direction to relations between the two countries.

“We are shaping India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

“This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas,” PM Modi mentioned.

PM Modi also noted that the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, reached earlier this year, will further strengthen trade, investment and technology collaboration between India and Finland.

The two leaders held detailed discussions at Hyderabad House in the national capital, where they explored ways to expand cooperation across several sectors and deepen economic engagement between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks covered a wide range of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening strategic ties.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments and discussed cooperation in multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Modi also hosted a lunch in honour of President Stubb following the talks.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the Finnish President and discussed bilateral ties ahead of the high-level meeting with the Prime Minister.

EAM Jaishankar said he also looked forward to President Stubb’s address at the Raisina Dialogue, where the visiting leader is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech.