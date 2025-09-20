AI-enabled facial authentication for secure candidate verification

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman, Ajay Kumar, on Friday announced that a pilot program has been successfully conducted to test an Artificial Intelligence-enabled facial authentication technology for quick and secure candidate verification.

This initiative, developed in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), aims to strengthen the integrity of the examination process and enhance the entry experience for candidates at examination centres, Kumar stated.

"The UPSC plans to use facial recognition of candidates from all its examinations, including the civil services exams, going forward," Kumar told PTI on Friday. The commission conducts various recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the civil services exam to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Kumar noted that logistics, such as Wi-Fi availability and training for personnel involved in facial recognition, are key considerations. Necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) are currently being developed in this regard.

The UPSC conducted the pilot during the NDA (National Defence Academy) and NA (Naval Academy) II Examination, 2025 and CDS (Combined Defence Services) II Examination, 2025, held on September 14, 2025, he said.

The pilot was carried out across select centres in Gurugram, where candidates' facial images were digitally matched with the photographs submitted in their registration forms, the UPSC chairman said.