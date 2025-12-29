Dr Rayulu nominated to South Central Railway ZRUCC

Tirupati: The Government of India, Ministry of Railways, has nominated Dr PC Rayulu of Tirupati as a Member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), South Central Railway, for a period of two years.

A noted philanthropist and experienced public figure, Dr Rayulu has earlier served in several key ministries and statutory bodies of the Government of India, including the Food Corporation of India, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Ministry of Railways, Airports Authority of India, and advisory roles in sectors such as Coal, Steel, Film Censor Board, and ICCR (MEA). He has also served as Task Force Chairman for the Food Processing Industries.With his extensive experience in governance and policy advisory roles, Dr Rayulu is expected to contribute significantly to the consultative process and development initiatives of South Central Railway.