AIADMK Criticizes Central And State Governments, Passes Key Resolutions

At its executive committee and general council meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's primary Opposition party, the AIADMK, accused the central government of indirectly imposing Hindi by renaming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit. The party passed a resolution condemning this practice, demanding that all Union laws be named in English.

The resolution highlighted that Hindi is just one of the 22 official languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. It emphasized that Tamil Nadu follows a two-language policy of Tamil and English, rejecting any perceived imposition of Hindi.

“Renaming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit amounts to an indirect imposition of Hindi. It is unacceptable that the Centre renamed three English criminal laws in this manner,” the resolution stated.

In addition, the AIADMK adopted 16 other resolutions during the meeting. Among them was a call to return education to the state list of the Constitution and a demand for equitable financial allocations for Tamil Nadu from the central government.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government for failing to deliver on its promises from the 2021 Assembly elections. He noted that the DMK had only held Assembly sessions for 113 days since coming to power, despite its commitment to 100 days of sessions annually.

“The DMK should have conducted 400 days of sessions by now. This failure reflects their fear of the AIADMK,” said Palaniswami, who also questioned the lack of live broadcasts of Assembly proceedings, accusing the DMK of suppressing opposition voices.

The AIADMK further censured the DMK for inadequate handling of critical issues such as the tungsten mining controversy and the fallout from Cyclone Fengal. The party also criticized the state government for its failure to release long-incarcerated Muslim prisoners and accused it of inaction on scrapping NEET.

Highlighting AIADMK’s achievements during its rule, Palaniswami pointed to infrastructure projects, cyclone management, internal reservations for government school students in medical colleges, and Covid-19 relief efforts.

A key resolution pledged to bring Palaniswami back as Chief Minister by securing victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.