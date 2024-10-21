Aim to make India's century as the world's century: PM Modi

Stressing that there is no scope for rest for him as the government aims to fulfil its goals for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he aims to make India's century as the world's century.

"We need stability and sustenance for growth and India is working on it. Our third term gives a message of stability. Initiatives taken by India are a solution towards world problems. We would aim to ensure that India's century is the world's century," PM Modi told the gathering at the ‘NDTV World Summit 2024’ in the national capital.

The world is amazed at the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) India has created, including UPI which has gone global.

"The world celebrated the Chandrayaan mission. When India grows, the world feels happy. India's growth will benefit the world. The country drove the world's growth in the past but during colonialism, we couldn't. Now, we are independent and ready to drive the growth," PM Modi stressed.

India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world and is on its way to becoming the third-largest one sooner than expected. "The dreams we have seen, the pledges we have made, there is no rest, no relaxation," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, PM Modi said they worked on two pillars -- building airports in tier 2 and 3 cities and making air travel affordable.

“Over three lakh flights have taken off under the UDAN scheme. Many flights connect the small cities. Now there are over 150 airports in India," said the Prime Minister.

“In the last 8-9 years, the participation of Indian universities has increased. Patent applications are at an all-time high. Over 2,500 research centres of companies across the world are located in India. We are taking the lead in giving a vision for the global future,” said PM Modi.

He also said that India is moving ahead with a forward-looking approach and the metric of success from now on for us would be 'what we want to achieve” in the years to come.

The PM said that India is on an unprecedented growth path and the world has seen robust transformation and reforms in the first 125 days of the NDA-led government’s third term.