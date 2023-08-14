AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's Official Residence In Delhi Targeted By Stone Throwers, Raises Security Concerns

Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), has accused that his official residence in Delhi was targeted by individuals throwing stones. He has raised concerns about the security measures in place and pointed out that incidents of stones being thrown at his residence in Delhi occur every few days. Owaisi emphasized that such occurrences would likely prompt stronger reactions if they had happened to a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During an interview with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi expressed, "While houses belonging to Muslims are being demolished, we are also witnessing stones being hurled at an MP's residence. Despite being a four-time MP, my house is subjected to stone pelting on a regular basis. This reflects negatively on the nation's image." He further stated, "Had a prominent BJP leader faced a similar situation, we can imagine the kind of response it would have garnered."





#WATCH | AIMIM President and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that stones were pelted at his official residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/bvDw2X30ru — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023





A video capturing the incident has been circulated on social media, depicting broken window panes at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence. However, the individuals responsible for the incident have not been identified yet. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.



According to police reports, two glass panes on the entrance door of Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence were found shattered. Law enforcement officials clarified that no stones or any other objects were discovered near the broken glass. The police are thoroughly examining the surroundings, and an active investigation is underway.

This incident is not the first time Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed to have experienced an attack on his residence. In a similar occurrence back in February, he asserted that his residence in the national capital was assaulted by unidentified individuals. The AIMIM president has highlighted that this marks the fourth such incident since 2014.