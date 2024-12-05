Air Hostess: Passenger Misbehaves with Air Hostess, Arrested After Incident

The behavior of passengers, flight crew, and pilots on airplanes has become a controversial issue in recent times. Incidents such as urinating on fellow passengers and inappropriate conduct during flights have caused serious concern. It is appalling that some individuals behave inappropriately toward other passengers and staff during air travel.

In a recent incident, a passenger on a flight from Mali to Bengaluru was arrested by police after he sexually assaulted an air hostess while under the influence of alcohol. Before this incident could be forgotten, another case of inappropriate behavior surfaced on an IndiGo flight traveling from Bangalore to Hyderabad.

A passenger's unruly behavior toward an air hostess on the IndiGo flight created a stir. Frustrated by his actions, the air hostess filed a complaint with the airport police upon the plane’s landing at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport. In response, the police promptly arrived at the scene and took the passenger, identified as Narasimha, into custody.

The airport police are interrogating Narasimha and have registered a case against him for indecent behavior. Investigations are underway to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol and to understand the reasons behind his inappropriate conduct toward the air hostess.