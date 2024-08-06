Live
- JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city
- CM Revanth recalls services of Prof Jayashankar
- PSI Parashuram’s wife alleges govt protecting MLA and son
- BJP’s padayatra for CM’s resignation enters third day
- MoU signed for $5mn investment in WE Hub
- Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
- Quick response by police saves youth’s life
- From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana
- CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi
- Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition
Just In
Air India cancels Dhaka flights
Highlights
New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Monday announced it has cancelled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect, amid the growing unrest in the neighbouring country. "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect," Air India posted on X.
