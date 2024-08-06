Air India cancels Dhaka flights

  • Menu
Home  > News > National

New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Monday announced it has cancelled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect, amid the growing unrest in the neighbouring country. "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect," Air India posted on X.

